Jordan Love's Recruiting Pitch to Micah Parsons Resurfaces After Stunning Trade
The Cowboys stunningly traded Micah Parsons to the Packers in a blockbuster deal ahead of the 2025 NFL season, and now the two-time All-Pro will get to link up with quarterback Jordan Love in Green Bay.
Parsons and Love share an agent, Dave Mulugheta, but prior to Thursday didn't share much more than that, as the two played for fierce NFC rivals.
Following news of Parsons's trade, a clip of Love trying to recruit the now-former Cowboys star has resurfaced on social media. Parsons and Love chatted it up during a live episode taping of Parsons's podcast, The Edge, earlier in 2025:
"Is there anybody particularly around the league that you feel like should come into the [Packers] organization, can make an impact for y'all?" Parsons asked Love.
"I mean, the dude sitting right next to me," Love replied with a wry smile. "That'd be pretty cool... What would your take be on coming to Green Bay, man?"
"Alright, listen," Parsons said. "I'm one of them Druski 360 dudes, you feel me? I'm a for-lifer. I can't go nowhere. Me and Jerry Jones, we done talked, that's my dog."
Crazy how quickly things can change in an offseason. You heard it here first: Love manifested the trade, and now he'll have one of the league's premier pass-rushers on his team for what's expected to be an exciting 2025 campaign for Green Bay.