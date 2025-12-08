Josh Allen, Joe Burrow Shared Sweet Moment After Bengals-Bills Epic Snow Battle
Josh Allen and Joe Burrow delivered in a battle between two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks on Sunday. In a snowy game between the Bills and Bengals, neither signal-caller let the weather keep them from putting on an exceptional duel as they combined for eight total touchdowns.
Early on, the Burrow and the Bengals offense had their way against the Bills at Highmark Stadium. The Bengals scored touchdowns on their first three drives, while the Bills only had three real possessions before halftime.
The Bills entered the second half trailing 21-11, but began mounting a comeback in the third quarter. They were about to take their first lead before a James Cook fumble near the goal-line gave the Bengals the ball back, and in time, another two-score lead. The Bills continued to fight, and got their break when Christian Benford intercepted a Burrow screen attempt and returned it for a touchdown. Burrow threw another pick on the following drive, and the Bills went on to win 39-34.
Outside of the two interceptions, Burrow was a machine throughout the afternoon. He completed 25-of-36 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns. On the other side, Allen was a magician as he completed 22-of-28 passes for 251 yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Both quarterbacks excelled on late downs, and delivered outstanding plays throughout the game.
After a phenomenal game of quarterback play, the two signal-callers showed respect for each other as they met up after the game. The two shared a hug, and reportedly exchanged “love you’s.”
This marked the fourth matchup between Allen and Burrow, and the third complete game between their teams (their first meeting was suspended after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest). Burrow was previously 2-0 against Allen, but this time around, Allen nabbed his first win over Burrow to move to 9-4 on the year.
This loss will drop the Bengals to 4-9 on the season. Cincinnati might have lost too many games to see Burrow have a shot at advancing to the postseason, but at least viewers were treated to a tremendous matchup between him and Allen.