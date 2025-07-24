Josh Allen Will Love Von Miller’s Line About Signing With Commanders After Bills Stint
Von Miller found a new home with the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2025 season after the Buffalo Bills released him earlier this offseason.
Miller addressed the Commanders media on Thursday and opened up about why he chose to sign with Washington. For him, it's hard to find a compelling destination after playing with a star like Josh Allen, but the Commanders fit the bill for him.
"It was extremely intentional coming here," Miller said. "You just can't leave Josh Allen and go anywhere, man. You can't just go from the AFC Championship and go anywhere. ... This team is all about winning, I'm all about winning. Whatever it takes to win, I'm gonna do."
The Commanders actually finished their 2024 season in the same round as the Bills did, losing in the NFC championship game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles while the Bills lost in the AFC championship to the Chiefs.
Although Allen won the NFL MVP award this past season, Miller found another quarterback star to play with in Jayden Daniels, who accomplished a lot during his rookie campaign last year. We'll see how the two teams compare this upcoming season.