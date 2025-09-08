Josh Allen Shared Sweet Conversation He Had With Bills Kicker Matt Prater Before Win
Josh Allen and the Bills were understandably hyped when their new kicker Matt Prater nailed the game-winning field goal against the Ravens in an epic Week 1 Sunday Night Football matchup. Prater's 32-yard kick gave Buffalo a thrilling 41-40 victory that capped an incredible comeback that saw the Bills score 16 straight points in the last four minutes of the game.
The 41-year-old kicker was picked up on Thursday by the Bills after the team had to place Tyler Bass on the injured reserve list. Prater barely even knew his new teammates before the game kicked off. However, he did take time to introduce himself to Allen before the game.
Allen recalled the sweet conversation in his post-game press conference.
"Honestly, I met him in the locker room two days ago, he showed me a video of his son playing quarterback, that's how we met," Allen said. "Today before the game he comes up to me in the locker room before we even take the field, he just said 'Hey, I promise you I'm gonna give you everything I got tonight.'"
Prater definitely stayed true to his word as he helped seal the incredible comeback win for the Bills to put them 1–0 to start the year.
His Bills teammates seem to be big fans of him now, too. Dion Dawkins said after the game that he hopes Prater keeps his "old a--" with the Bills.