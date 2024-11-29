Josh Jacobs Roasted Dolphins for Lack of Cold-Weather Preparedness in Five Words
The Miami Dolphins traveled to Green Bay, Wis. with roughly 3,500 pounds of cold weather gear, from rubber scuba gear to hand warmers, in preparation for the 20-degree weather that awaited them at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving—and also as a likely combatant to the narrative that the club can't win playing in cold temperatures.
From the perspective of Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, the Dolphins' efforts to prepare for the cold weather did not work. Speaking to reporters in the locker room following the Packers' 30-17 win over Miami, Jacobs—after being asked about Green Bay having somewhat of a slow start—took a dig at the Dolphins for their apparent struggles in the frigid temperatures on Thursday night.
"Man, them guys (Miami) looked like they was cold out there, so we was ready to get to it," Jacobs said.
Much has been made of the Dolphins' inability to win in the cold weather with Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starting quarterback. In the lead-up to the game, he had expressed excitement about the opportunity to change the narrative. And while Tagovailoa played very well, throwing for 365 yards and two scores, the narrative certainly isn't going anywhere, as he fell to 0-8 as the Dolphins starter in games where the temperature is listed at 45 degrees or colder according to Pro Football Reference.
Fortunately for Miami, they'll return home for a Week 14 game against the New York Jets on Dec. 8.