SI

Josh Jacobs Roasted Dolphins for Lack of Cold-Weather Preparedness in Five Words

The running back made fun of Miami's apparent inability to play in cold weather following the Packers' win on Thanksgiving.

Tim Capurso

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs speaks to the media from the club's locker room at Lambeau Field following a 30-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on November 28, 2024.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs speaks to the media from the club's locker room at Lambeau Field following a 30-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on November 28, 2024. / Screengrab YouTube @packers
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins traveled to Green Bay, Wis. with roughly 3,500 pounds of cold weather gear, from rubber scuba gear to hand warmers, in preparation for the 20-degree weather that awaited them at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving—and also as a likely combatant to the narrative that the club can't win playing in cold temperatures.

From the perspective of Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, the Dolphins' efforts to prepare for the cold weather did not work. Speaking to reporters in the locker room following the Packers' 30-17 win over Miami, Jacobs—after being asked about Green Bay having somewhat of a slow start—took a dig at the Dolphins for their apparent struggles in the frigid temperatures on Thursday night.

"Man, them guys (Miami) looked like they was cold out there, so we was ready to get to it," Jacobs said.

Much has been made of the Dolphins' inability to win in the cold weather with Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starting quarterback. In the lead-up to the game, he had expressed excitement about the opportunity to change the narrative. And while Tagovailoa played very well, throwing for 365 yards and two scores, the narrative certainly isn't going anywhere, as he fell to 0-8 as the Dolphins starter in games where the temperature is listed at 45 degrees or colder according to Pro Football Reference.

Fortunately for Miami, they'll return home for a Week 14 game against the New York Jets on Dec. 8.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL