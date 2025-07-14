SI

49ers Wide Receiver Requests Trade Over Contract Dispute

Jauan Jennings is scheduled to make $7.5 million in 2025.

Jauan Jennings was drafted by the 49ers in 2020.
A 49ers wide receiver is holding the front office's feet to the fire just over a week before training camp.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jauan Jennings either wants a new contract—or a trade—ahead of the 2025 season. The 2020 seventh round pick is headed into the final year of his deal and is scheduled to make $7.5 million.

"If a new deal is not reached by the time training camp starts next week, Jennings plans to request a trade to a team willing to pay him." Schefter wrote for ESPN.com on Monday. "He is not expected to be a training camp holdout, but he is not expected to be happy, either..."

Jennings spent the entirety of his 2020 rookie campaign on the practice squad before ultimately emerging as a successful third wide receiver over the last several seasons. He signed a two-year, $15.4 million contract with San Francisco last spring, and had a career year as a slew of injuries impacted the rest of the wide receiver room. The 28-year-old hauled in 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns in 2024—all career highs.

It'll be interesting to see how the 49ers play this one, especially just months after locking up quarterback Brock Purdy on a massive contract extension.

