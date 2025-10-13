SI

New Video Shows JuJu Smith-Schuster's Cheap Shot on Brian Branch That Led to Fight

Andy Nesbitt

JuJu Smith-Schuster should have been flagged for this move.
/ @NFL
The Chiefs 30-17 win over the Lions was marred by a fight that broke out after the final whistle, as Lions safety Brian Branch was seen slapping Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster across the helmet, knocking him to the ground.

After the game Branch spoke about what led to his frustrations, saying:

"I got blocked in the back illegally. It was in front of the ref and the ref didn't do anything. And stuff like that. I could have got hurt off of that play. I still shouldn't have done that."

This new video below from the end zone angle shows the hit Smith-Schuster put on Branch and it sure looked like the wide receiver should have been flagged for it.

The Chiefs didn't get called for a single penalty all night against the Lions so you could understand why the Branch was a bit frustrated after the game.

But he was still in the wrong for hitting Smith-Schuster and apologized for it afterward.

"I should have shown up between the whistle, not after the game, and I apologize for that," he said.

Fans had reactions to that new video:

