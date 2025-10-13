Why a Frustrated Brian Branch Went After JuJu Smith-Schuster Following Lions' Loss
Lions safety Brian Branch created a stir in the minutes following the team's loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night by smacking receiver Juju Smith-Schuster in the face. The hit came after the game was over and resulted in a brief fight between the Lions and Chiefs on the field before both teams were separated.
Branch offered his side of the story in the Lions' locker room after the game.
"I did a childish thing, but I'm tired of people doing stuff in between the play and refs don't catch it. They were trying to bully me out there," Branch explained. "Should have never did it. It was childish."
Branch specified that he got frustrated when he felt Smith-Schuster blocked him illegally toward the end of the game and it wasn't called. The Chiefs were not penalized during their 30-17 win.
"I got blocked in the back illegally," Branch said. "It was in front of the ref and the ref didn't do anything. And stuff like that. I could have got hurt off of that play. I still shouldn't have done that.
"I should have shown up between the whistle, not after the game, and I apologize for that."
Smith-Schuster said of the scuffle, "I think after the game, I expect to shake his hand and say, ‘Good game’ and move [Patrick Mahomes's] way. But he threw a punch. ... Me just blocking him, I'm just doing my job. I play between the whistles, and after the game he took advantage of what he did."
Branch is expected to face discipline for starting the fight. He also disappointed his coach, Dan Campbell, who called his actions "inexcusable" after the game.
"It's not going to be accepted here," Campbell said. "It's not what we do, it's not what we're about. I apologize to Coach [Andy] Reid and the Chiefs and [Smith]-Schuster. That's not okay; that's not what we do here. He's not going to be okay. He knows it."