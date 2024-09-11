Former Bill Belichick Player Predicts Best Head Coach Fit for Coach in Limbo
Bill Belichick may be racking up jobs left and right as he takes some time off from being an NFL head coach following two-plus decades of largely succesful seasons with the New England Patriots, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him make a return to the sidelines in 2025 or 2026. He has already been reported to be on the hunt for a new coaching gig in 2025 with a mentality described as picky for where he lands next.
Julian Edelman, who won three Super Bowls with the future Hall of Fame coach (including a Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl LIII) thinks one team makes a lot of sense: The New York Giants.
Here's what he said to Colin Cowherd on his show on Tuesday:
"The real enticing one to me is if the New York Giants open up. And I'm not calling for anyone's job, I love [Brian] Daboll... but the fate of what they've put on the field... You're gonna go down with that ship. If that opens up--I remember vividly anytime we played in New York or we played the Giants you could just see a little like jingle in Belichick's spirit. Because he loved talking about those old Giants teams and he loved talking about that organization. You could tell he loved the New York football Giants... I think that would be probably the place he would want to go to."
Edelman admitted he has very little insight into what Belichick is thinking or looking for but thought he'd be interested in a landing spot where it's not a complete teardown.
The six-time Super Bowl champion worked for the Giants as a special teams and defensive coordinator from 1979 until 1991 when he went on to start his head coaching career with the Cleveland Browns. It would be a familiar spot for Belichick in a region of the country he knows well.
Of course, as Edelman hints at, this job is not actually available just yet. The Giants hired Brian Daboll ahead of the 2022 season and there's no indication yet that he's on the hot seat. Week 1 was as disastrous as it gets, though, with New York losing 28-6 and the Giants scoring just two field goals in the first and third quarters. A couple more bad showings and the seat could go from cold to lukewarm quick.