Sports Illustrated's 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
NFL free agency officially begins on March 12, with the negotiating window for teams with prospective free agents beginning on March 10.
Stay up-to-date on every transaction with Sports Illustrated's free agency tracker.
Sports Illustrated 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker
Buffalo Bills
Signed wide receiver Khalil Shakir to four-year, $60.2 million contract extension
Shakir enjoyed the most productive season of his young career in 2024, catching 76 passes for 821 yards and four touchdowns, which were all career-highs. He's proven to be a reliable possession receiver in Buffalo's offense.
Carolina Panthers
Signed quarterback Andy Dalton to two-year, $8 million contract extension
The veteran Dalton has developed a close relationship with rising third-year starter Bryce Young. The mentorship (and ability to spot start as needed) was enough to keep Dalton onboard to help stabilize the quarterback room in Carolina.
Cincinnati Bengals
Signed punter Ryan Rehkow to two-year contract extension
Rehkow has gone from undrafted free agent to starting punter with the Bengals. After originally signing with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason as an undrafted free agent, Rehkow was released and picked up by the Bengals. He won the starting punter job in camp and set a franchise record for gross punting average (49.1 yards per punt) and net average (42.9 yards per punt).
Los Angeles Chargers
Signed cornerback Elijah Molden to three-year, $18.75 million extension
Molden started in 12 of his 15 games played for the Chargers last season after being acquired via trade with the Tennessee Titans. Molden made 75 combines tackles to go along with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Los Angeles Rams
Signed offensive tackle Alaric Jackson to three-year, $57 million extension
The Los Angeles Rams signed offensive tackle Alaric Jackson to a three-year, $57 million extension that will tie him to the Rams through the end of the 2027-28 season. Jackson, 26, has emerged as one of the key pieces to the Los Angeles offensive front over the last two seasons, and was expected to be highly sought after when the new league year begins. The Rams wanted to prevent their cornerstone tackle from reaching the open market.