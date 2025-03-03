Sports Illustrated's 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker

SI

Here is every deal that has been made in 2025 NFL free agency.
NFL free agency officially begins on March 12, with the negotiating window for teams with prospective free agents beginning on March 10.

Stay up-to-date on every transaction with Sports Illustrated's free agency tracker.

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. Carolina Panthers
  3. Cincinnati Bengals
  4. Los Angeles Chargers
  5. Los Angeles Rams
  6. More of the Latest Around the NFL

Buffalo Bills

Signed wide receiver Khalil Shakir to four-year, $60.2 million contract extension

Shakir enjoyed the most productive season of his young career in 2024, catching 76 passes for 821 yards and four touchdowns, which were all career-highs. He's proven to be a reliable possession receiver in Buffalo's offense.

Carolina Panthers

Signed quarterback Andy Dalton to two-year, $8 million contract extension

The veteran Dalton has developed a close relationship with rising third-year starter Bryce Young. The mentorship (and ability to spot start as needed) was enough to keep Dalton onboard to help stabilize the quarterback room in Carolina.

Cincinnati Bengals

Signed punter Ryan Rehkow to two-year contract extension

Rehkow has gone from undrafted free agent to starting punter with the Bengals. After originally signing with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason as an undrafted free agent, Rehkow was released and picked up by the Bengals. He won the starting punter job in camp and set a franchise record for gross punting average (49.1 yards per punt) and net average (42.9 yards per punt).

Los Angeles Chargers

Signed cornerback Elijah Molden to three-year, $18.75 million extension

Molden started in 12 of his 15 games played for the Chargers last season after being acquired via trade with the Tennessee Titans. Molden made 75 combines tackles to go along with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Los Angeles Rams

Signed offensive tackle Alaric Jackson to three-year, $57 million extension

The Los Angeles Rams signed offensive tackle Alaric Jackson to a three-year, $57 million extension that will tie him to the Rams through the end of the 2027-28 season. Jackson, 26, has emerged as one of the key pieces to the Los Angeles offensive front over the last two seasons, and was expected to be highly sought after when the new league year begins. The Rams wanted to prevent their cornerstone tackle from reaching the open market.

