Justin Fields Had Brutally Honest Quote About Maybe Losing Job to Russell Wilson
There's been a cloud looming over Justin Fields's time as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback this season—the inevitable return of Russell Wilson.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin named Wilson QB1 for the year, but he has yet to make his season debut as he's been dealing with a calf injury. In the meantime, Fields led the Steelers to a 4–2 start, surpassing many people's expectations for him.
Despite Fields's impressive start to the season, it seems likely the Steelers will start Wilson this Sunday night against the New York Jets in primetime. On Thursday, Fields had an honest assessment of his performances so far when discussing the possibility of being benched this weekend.
"I don't think I played good enough, if I'm being real with you," Fields said. "If I'm being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough, I don't think there would be any sort of who should be playing, who should not."
After Week 4, Fields told reporters that he didn't feel any added pressure to perform better in order to keep the starting role over Wilson. But, now it seems he's being critical of his performances when reflecting on the first six weeks.
Many people, including former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, did think Fields played well enough to keep the starting role. But, it seems like Tomlin and the team want to see what Wilson can bring to the team after he was signed from the Denver Broncos this offseason.
Fields has completed 106-of-160 pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He's also rushed the ball 231 yards on 55 carries for an additional five touchdowns.