Keisean Nixon Dismisses Narrative That 49ers Were 'Banged Up' During Packers' Big Win
The Green Bay Packers decisively handled the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, with a final score of 38-10. San Fran was notably without QB1 Brock Purdy (shoulder), lineman Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), but Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon doesn't want to hear that his team's win was the result of a wounded opponent.
"It's the NFL. It's not an excuse," Nixon told The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. "We didn't have our quarterback. We won three games, so we don't wanna hear that. We came to play. They should've came to play."
The Packers had 169 rushing yards on Sunday, with running back Josh Jacobs running for three touchdowns. Green Bay's defense was equally as impressive, racking up three turnovers: an interception, a strip-sack, and a forced fumble (from Nixon). The 49ers, meanwhile, were making some sloppy mistakes, like back-to-back penalties for having too many men on the field.
That said, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't looking to contribute to the injury narrative. "I'm really not concerned right now how many guys we missed today," Shanahan said in a post-game presser. "We really didn't play good enough."
The Packers will face off against the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving, while San Francisco will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.