All 10 NFL Teams That Voted Against Tush Push Ban Have Been Revealed
The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of fruit baskets to send out.
The NFL owners on Wednesday met at the annual spring meetings in Minnesota, where they voted on the proposal to ban the tush push, a play popularized by the Eagles. The vote was a close one, but the play will not be banned for the 2025 season. 22 teams voted to ban the play—the league requires 24 votes to implement a rule change. 10 teams voted against the tush push ban.
Who are the 10 NFL teams that voted against the tush push ban?
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer and ESPN's Adam Schefter, these are the 10 teams.
•Philadelphia Eagles
•Baltimore Ravens
•Cleveland Browns
•Detroit Lions
•Jacksonville Jaguars
•Miami Dolphins
•New England Patriots
•New Orleans Saints
•New York Jets
•Tennessee Titans
Unsurprisingly, seven of the nine teams that joined the Eagles in voting against the ban are AFC teams, who presumably won't play Philadelphia as much as their NFC counterparts. In fact, of all the nine teams to vote against the tush push ban, only the Lions are scheduled to play the Eagles in 2025.
Among the loudest public critics of the play were Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris. The two most common critiques of the play are that it "doesn't look like football" and that it poses an injury risk, the latter sentiment one that even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell seemed to share.
For the last three seasons, the Eagles have ran the tush push, a variation of the quarterback sneak in which the running back and tight end line up behind the QB, who is then essentially pushed forward past the line to gain. Philadelphia, armed with the league's best offensive line and a QB in Jalen Hurts capable of squatting 600 pounds, simply generates a push better than any team in the league. In 2022 and 2023, the Eagles had a conversion rate of 86% on the play, 10% better than league average.
Understandably, Philadelphia's owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni were outspoken in their defense of the play. Sirianni had even jokingly indicated he expected that the owners of the teams of his three former coordinators Jonathan Gannon, Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore, would vote against the ban (Moore's Saints voted with the Eagles, while Gannon's Cardinals and Steichen's Colts voted against Philadelphia). Even former Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce apparently joined the team's brass in defending the play at the spring meetings.
Thanks to a little push from nine fellow teams, the tush push will remain legal for at least one more season.