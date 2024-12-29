Kenny Pickett's Bizarre-Looking Pass Attempt vs. Cowboys Had NFL World Cracking Up
Kenny Pickett got the start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in place of Jalen Hurts, who is still recovering from the concussion he suffered in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders. It did not take long for the backup quarterback's day to go sideways.
Pickett dropped back to pass on a second down in the first half with the score tied at 7-7. He drifted to his left as Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau came screaming around the right edge of the line. Pickett then cocked his arm back to throw, but Liufau got a hand on his wrist as he began his throwing motion.
This led Pickett to send his entire body flying forward into a somersault of sorts while spiking the ball into the ground. It was a very funny visual sequence, even if it was not really his fault.
Here's the side view, which is even better.
The attempt was ruled a fumble but any further discourse was halted by Dallas getting flagged for illegal contact. So the play didn't count.
But it was still hilarious and had the NFL world cracking up at how funny Pickett's lowlight was.
Too funny.
Outside of this unfortunate visual, Pickett actually had a solid start against the Cowboys. He threw a gorgeous touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith on third-and-long later on this very drive to put Philly up 14-7 before leading the offense on a field goal drive shortly thereafter.