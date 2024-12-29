SI

Kenny Pickett's Bizarre-Looking Pass Attempt vs. Cowboys Had NFL World Cracking Up

Pickett's arm was grabbed by a Dallas defender, leading to a hilarious lowlight.

Liam McKeone

Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett / NFL on FOX
In this story:

Kenny Pickett got the start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in place of Jalen Hurts, who is still recovering from the concussion he suffered in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders. It did not take long for the backup quarterback's day to go sideways.

Pickett dropped back to pass on a second down in the first half with the score tied at 7-7. He drifted to his left as Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau came screaming around the right edge of the line. Pickett then cocked his arm back to throw, but Liufau got a hand on his wrist as he began his throwing motion.

This led Pickett to send his entire body flying forward into a somersault of sorts while spiking the ball into the ground. It was a very funny visual sequence, even if it was not really his fault.

Here's the side view, which is even better.

The attempt was ruled a fumble but any further discourse was halted by Dallas getting flagged for illegal contact. So the play didn't count.

But it was still hilarious and had the NFL world cracking up at how funny Pickett's lowlight was.

Too funny.

Outside of this unfortunate visual, Pickett actually had a solid start against the Cowboys. He threw a gorgeous touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith on third-and-long later on this very drive to put Philly up 14-7 before leading the offense on a field goal drive shortly thereafter.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL