Kevin O’Connell Jokingly Reprimands Justin Jefferson After Griddy Penalty
The Minnesota Vikings are flying high.
On Sunday, the Vikings moved to 13–2 on the season with a dramatic 27–24 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson once again carried the offensive load for Minnesota, finishing the night with 10 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
But with all of the greatness he displayed on the field, he also cost the Vikings 15 yards with a touchdown celebration, as the officials determined that he had Griddy’d a bit too hard in the direction of the Seahawks after one of his scores.
After the game, head coach Kevin O’Connell joked about the penalty.
“That was an interesting one,” O’Connell told reporters in his postgame press conference. “I’ll defer to... They saw what they saw. We’ve got to be smart about the direction at which we griddy, I guess.”
Indeed, Jefferson might want to griddy a bit less... directly next time he’s celebrating a touchdown. But as long as he keeps getting in the end zone, O’Connell’s not going to mind his dancing too much.