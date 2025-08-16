SI

Kevin O'Connell Had a Perfect NSFW Reaction to Vikings Pre-Snap Penalty vs. Patriots

Minnesota's offensive guru wanted this one back.

Mike Kadlick

Kevin O'Connell wasn't thrilled with his team after this one.
Kevin O'Connell wasn't thrilled with his team after this one. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kevin O'Connell won the 2024 AP Coach of the Year award for a multitude of reasons. He's an exceptional teacher who gets the most out of his players, and is among a handful of the NFL's true offensive gurus.

During his team's preseason contest against the Patriots on Saturday afternoon, however, those aforementioned traits didn't seem to translate to the field.

O'Connell joined Minnesota's home broadcast during the third quarter of the contest and, just as he told the crew that he liked the play he had called, his team was flagged for an illegal motion—leading to a hilarious NSFW reaction from the head coach.

Check out the exchange here:

"Excited about this play call, fellas," he said, before quickly backtracking. "It's a fast motion—oh no. F—. Oh no."

The Vikings had to move five yards back and reset their drive from first-and-15. Fortunately, it's only a preseason game.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL