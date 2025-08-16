Kevin O'Connell Had a Perfect NSFW Reaction to Vikings Pre-Snap Penalty vs. Patriots
Kevin O'Connell won the 2024 AP Coach of the Year award for a multitude of reasons. He's an exceptional teacher who gets the most out of his players, and is among a handful of the NFL's true offensive gurus.
During his team's preseason contest against the Patriots on Saturday afternoon, however, those aforementioned traits didn't seem to translate to the field.
O'Connell joined Minnesota's home broadcast during the third quarter of the contest and, just as he told the crew that he liked the play he had called, his team was flagged for an illegal motion—leading to a hilarious NSFW reaction from the head coach.
Check out the exchange here:
"Excited about this play call, fellas," he said, before quickly backtracking. "It's a fast motion—oh no. F—. Oh no."
The Vikings had to move five yards back and reset their drive from first-and-15. Fortunately, it's only a preseason game.