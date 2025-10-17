Kevin O'Connell Officially Names Vikings' Starting QB for Week 7 vs. Eagles
The Carson Wentz Bowl is officially on.
After a week full of uncertainty, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell named Carson Wentz the starting quarterback for the Week 7 matchup against the Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Wentz will start with undrafted rookie Max Brosmer serving as the backup. J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft who is still considered the franchise quarterback in Minnesota, will be the emergency No. 3 quarterback as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain.
The game between Minnesota (3–2) and Philadelphia (4–2) will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.
When will J.J. McCarthy start again for the Vikings?
There's no set date, but it appears McCarthy is very close to returning to the gridiron.
McCarthy has been out with an ankle injury since Minnesota's ugly 22–6 loss to the Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. He was inactive for the Vikings' next three games, and after the Week 6 bye, McCarthy was in the mix to be named the starting quarterback in Week 7 up until Friday. In fact, the Vikings had both McCarthy and Wentz speak to the media at the podium on Wednesday—a role usually reserved for the starting QB.
McCarthy returned to practice this week as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.
"He got a ton of reps this week, both with the first group, and also getting some real good reps with that look team," O'Connell said of McCarthy on Friday. "Feeling the rush of [Jonathan] Greenard and [Dallas] Turner and [Javon] Hargrave and [Jonathan] Allen. ... I was proud of the way he attacked the week. I know he knows he’s not all the way there yet. He’s progressing in a really good way."
The Vikings listing McCarthy as the team's emergency quarterback is a step in the right direction. There's certainly a chance that the second-year quarterback could return under center in Week 8 for a Thursday Night Football clash against the Chargers.
How has Carson Wentz fared as the starting quarterback?
Wentz, who the Vikings signed in August, will make his fourth start for his childhood team this weekend. The Vikings have won two of the three games he's started—a blowout 48–10 win over the Bengals and a comeback 21–17 victory over the Browns in London.
Through three games, Wentz has completed 69% of his passes for 759 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions—adding up to a 99.5 passer rating. His favorite target wisely has been Justin Jefferson, who hauled in 22 receptions for 324 yards on 29 targets over the last three games after catching just seven passes for 125 yards over the first two contests with McCarthy at quarterback.