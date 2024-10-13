Cameras Caught Kevin Stefanski's Frustrated Reaction to Missed Browns Field Goal
The Cleveland Browns were tied with the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to a number of football-related miracles including a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown and a Deshaun Watson pass so ripe for an interception that multiple players collided trying to catch the ball.
During the third quarter Jameis Winston came in to run a play on third down because the Browns hadn't converted on third with DeShaun Watson under center in a very, very long time. After a failed end around the Browns attempted a 52-yard field goal.
That kick was missed as the score remained tied 10-10. As FOX went to comercial they showed coach Kevin Stefanski's reaction to the miss. He didn't appear to be too jazzed about the result.
The Browns would go three-and-out on their next possession for the third time in the game.
As of this article's completion, with 2:50 remaining in the third quarter, Deshaun Watson has thrown for 63 yards. Stefanski certainly has plenty to react to this afternoon.