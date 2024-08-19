SI

Two NFL Coaching Brothers Squared Off in Saints-49ers Preseason Game

Klay and Klint Kubiak have continued on in the family business of coaching, and went up against each other on Sunday.

Former NFL coach Gary Kubiak and his family had plenty to be proud of on Sunday afternoon when the San Francisco 49ers hosted the New Orleans Saints in preseason action.

That's because his son, Klay Kubiak, who is the passing game specialist for the 49ers, got a chance to call plays for the team in the second half of Sunday's game. That occasion was momentous, as that meant that Klay was calling plays for the 49ers while his older brother, Klint Kubiak, called plays for the Saints as the team's offensive coordinator.

It's not often in football that you have two members of one family holding high level assistant coaching jobs at the same time, let alone while going up against one another in the same game.

Here's a clip from the game:

Gary must have been quite be proud.

