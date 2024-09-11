Kyle Shanahan, 49ers 'Never Considered' Placing Christian McCaffrey on IR
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey missed the team's Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets, as he's dealing with a calf injury and Achilles tendinitis.
His Week 2 status hasn't been officially decided, but recent reports indicate it's unlikely McCaffrey will compete against the Minnesota Vikings. However, 49ers fans won't need to worry too much about his long-term health as Kyle Shanahan offered a positive update regarding the team's star offensive player.
McCaffrey will not go on the injured reserve list despite some speculation that he would.
"I've never considered [putting McCaffrey on IR]," Shanahan told media on Wednesday. "I was considering him to play last week, so definitely not thinking about four weeks off."
Shanahan did not say when he expects McCaffrey to return from his injury and make his season debut.
McCaffrey was limited in practice on Wednesday, which is an improvement from not participating. He has a few more days before the team has to make a decision about his Sunday availability.