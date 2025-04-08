Kyle Shanahan Addresses Christian McCaffrey's Health, 49ers' RB Plan for NFL Draft
To an extent, the 2025 San Francisco 49ers are starting from square one.
The team has taken a sledgehammer to its 2024 roster—a crop that finished an injury-marred season 6-11 for the franchise's worst season in six years. However, some key pieces remain—including star running back Christian McCaffrey.
At the NFL's annual meetings, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that McCaffrey was in good shape.
“Christian is healthy," Shanahan said [via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area]. "He's doing great."
The three-time Pro Bowler played just four games last season, his fewest in four years. He battled tendinits and a PCL injury, which made for an ineffective follow-up to a phenomenal 2023 season.
Presumably keeping McCaffrey's injury history in mind, San Francisco seems to be keeping its options open in the backfield.
“You always hope to address (the running back position) every year,” Shanahan said, alluding to the upcoming NFL draft. “Of course, we’re set with McCaffrey, but every single year we’ve gone through this except for two years, we’ve gone through four running backs. Most teams do, so you always got to be prepared for that.”