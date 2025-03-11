SI

49ers Cut Super Bowl Champion Linebacker As Roster Immolation Continues

San Francisco appears to be undertaking a gut outside of a few key stars.

Patrick Andres

Leonard Floyd enters before the 49ers' 40–34 loss to the Lions on Dec. 30, 2024.
Leonard Floyd enters before the 49ers' 40–34 loss to the Lions on Dec. 30, 2024. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024, chances are you will not play for them in 2025.

The 49ers are cutting linebacker Leonard Floyd, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Floyd, 32, has played for four teams over the course of a solid nine-year career.

If confirmed, Floyd's release continues this offseason's wholesale transformation of San Francisco's roster. The 49ers have tentatively parted ways with fullback Kyle Juszczyk, traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel and watched numerous other free agents join new teams.

Floyd, the ninth pick of the 2016 draft, spent the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears before they cut him in March 2020. He then joined the Los Angeles Rams, winning Super Bowl LVI in 2021.

The Georgia product's 66.5 sacks rank in the top 25 among active players; he had 8.5 of them in '24 and has topped double digits twice in past seasons.

Next. btn-nfl-free-agency-2025. Every NFL Free Agent Signing. dark

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL