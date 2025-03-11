49ers Cut Super Bowl Champion Linebacker As Roster Immolation Continues
If you played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024, chances are you will not play for them in 2025.
The 49ers are cutting linebacker Leonard Floyd, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Floyd, 32, has played for four teams over the course of a solid nine-year career.
If confirmed, Floyd's release continues this offseason's wholesale transformation of San Francisco's roster. The 49ers have tentatively parted ways with fullback Kyle Juszczyk, traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel and watched numerous other free agents join new teams.
Floyd, the ninth pick of the 2016 draft, spent the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears before they cut him in March 2020. He then joined the Los Angeles Rams, winning Super Bowl LVI in 2021.
The Georgia product's 66.5 sacks rank in the top 25 among active players; he had 8.5 of them in '24 and has topped double digits twice in past seasons.