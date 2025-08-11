Kyle Shanahan Gives Timeline for Potential Return of Star Receiver Brandon Aiyuk
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be back by Week 6.
Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 7 game last season. He has made good progress in his recovery, but is continuing his rehab from the injury.
Aiyuk caught 25 passes for 374 yards with no touchdowns last season, one year after he set a career high in receiving yards (1,342 in 2023).
The veteran wide receiver is the latest in a long list of banged up 49ers skill position players. San Francisco just signed veteran Jeff Wilson at running back due to a number of ailments at that position group.
The good news? Star running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle, along with starting quarterback Brock Purdy, are all healthy as training camp nears the halfway point.