SI

Kyle Shanahan Gives Timeline for Potential Return of Star Receiver Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk is still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL suffered in Week 7 of last season.

Mike McDaniel

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk continues to recover from a torn ACL and MCL suffered last season.
San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk continues to recover from a torn ACL and MCL suffered last season. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be back by Week 6.

Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 7 game last season. He has made good progress in his recovery, but is continuing his rehab from the injury.

Aiyuk caught 25 passes for 374 yards with no touchdowns last season, one year after he set a career high in receiving yards (1,342 in 2023).

The veteran wide receiver is the latest in a long list of banged up 49ers skill position players. San Francisco just signed veteran Jeff Wilson at running back due to a number of ailments at that position group.

The good news? Star running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle, along with starting quarterback Brock Purdy, are all healthy as training camp nears the halfway point.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL