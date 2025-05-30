Kyle Shanahan Gives Health Update on 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey was one of many key San Francisco 49ers players to fall victim to the injury bug in 2024, appearing in only four games as he battled an Achilles issue. The injury ended up forcing him to travel to Germany to seek treatment from a specialist to battle Achilles tendonitis in the middle of the season; he returned shortly thereafter but lasted only four games before being sidelined again.
The Achilles problems coupled with McCaffrey's overarching injury history and the physical punishment that comes with playing running back makes for a concerning combination. However, all seems well so far, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday during a week of 49ers practices, Shanahan gave an optimistic update on the All-Pro running back's health.
"Christian is as ready as any player I’ve ever been around," Shanahan said. "Right now, he’s healthy as can be.
"We’ve got to kind of protect him from himself, but Christian has a good idea of what he needs to do right now. He’s doing a lot less than he normally would do, but I know he is excited on how healthy he feels and the fact that he can get out there."
When healthy McCaffrey is one of the best all-around offensive players in the game, capable of breaking a big play in the run and pass game at any moment. However, he has missed at least half of his team's games in three of the last five years. Availability is often the best ability and it can be tough to rely on McCaffrey in that regard.
The 49ers need their star running back healthy to bounce back in 2025 after a brutal 2024 season. So far, so good.