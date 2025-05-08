'He Looks Awesome': 49ers OC Gives Promising Update on RB Christian McCaffrey
Klay Kubiak seems confident that the San Francisco 49ers will have their top playmaker back healthy in his first season officially holding the title as offensive coordinator.
At a press conference on Thursday, Kubiak—who was promoted to O.C. back in January—was asked about star running back Christian McCaffrey, and relayed a promising update on his status for 2025:
"You guys saw in 2023 how important he is what we wanna be as an offense," said Kubiak. "He's an elite player, and we're gonna do everything we can to get him the ball as much as we can. His health is really important. He's one of our central players on offense. We wanna hand him the ball. We wanna throw him the ball. How he changes defenses when he's on the field ... it has an effect on the opponents."
Christian's doing great," he continued. "He looks awesome. We're pumped up that he's out there working every day. So we're looking forward to getting him back out there full time."
McCaffrey signed a two-year, $38 million contract extension last offseason after putting together a career year with 1,459 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns. Unfortunately, he suffered both an Achilles and a PCL injury in '24 that forced him to miss the majority of the season.
The 28-year-old McCaffrey enters 2025, alongside a newly-extended George Kittle, hoping to improve upon San Fran's disappointing 6-11 '24 season.