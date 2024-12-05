Kyren Williams's Walter Payton Nod Was the Perfect Full Circle Moment
The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominees were revealed Thursday, and the videos of players learning of their nods were every bit as heartwarming as you'd expect. But one particularly endearing example was that of Kyren Williams, running back for the Los Angeles Rams.
To spice up the big reveal, the team brought in a very special guest: former Rams RB Steven Jackson, LA's WPMOY nominee in 2012.
"I did something called 39 Wishes," Jackson explained of his 2012 off-the-field work, speaking to a room full of players. "We were providing those children in our community a Christmas experience that they didn't think they could get. This guy right here, I had a chance to meet him," he says, gesturing to a photo of himself and a young child on display behind him. "No, I did not know he would become a Ram, and on his way to being a great."
A title card then reveals that the child in that photo with Jackson is none other than Williams.
"Our buddy here is the Walter Payton Rams' nominee for this season," Jackson continues, as the clip cuts to a surprised and smiling Williams. "It's special because all of us can make an impact on someone's life. Kyren, you've done that. I pray that you all get to lift that Lombardi trophy one day, but if you don't, be a champion in somebody else's eyes. 'Cause you never know who might be the next Mr. Williams."
Jackson went on to present Williams with a pair of gold cleats as the room erupted in applause. "These shoes went over my head when I was a kid when you threw them up in the stands and some dude grabbed them from me," Williams tells Jackson. "My mom is going to cry when she sees these."
First established in 1970 but later renamed to honor the Chicago Bears running back with which it shares its name, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is an annual honor that recognizes one NFL player for his work both on and off the field, especially as it relates to work within his community. Thirty-two players (one from each team) are nominated.
Other 2024 honorees include Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, and Detroit Lions' Jared Goff. This year's winner will be announced at the NFL Honors on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.