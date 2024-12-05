SI

Full List of Every Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Winner

The prestigious honor predates its namesake's NFL tenure.

Patrick Andres

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2012.
The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2012. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Every NFL player wants to win the league's myriad awards for on-field excellence—MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and so on.

However, winning the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year award conveys a special brand of immortality. The award—which "recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field"—has been given out since before its future namesake, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, debuted in the NFL. That the award was renamed for Payton in 1999 only increased its stature.

As the league prepares to crown a 2024 winner, here's a look back at which players have won the award since its 1970 inception.

YEAR

WINNER

POSITION

TEAM

1970

Johnny Unitas

Quarterback

Baltimore Colts

1971

John Hadl

Quarterback

San Diego Chargers

1972

Willie Lanier

Linebacker

Kansas City Chiefs

1973

Len Dawson

Quarterback

Kansas City Chiefs

1974

George Blanda

Quarterback

Oakland Raiders

1975

Ken Anderson

Quarterback

Cincinnati Bengals

1976

Franco Harris

Fullback

Pittsburgh Steelers

1977

Walter Payton

Running back

Chicago Bears

1978

Roger Staubach

Quarterback

Dallas Cowboys

1979

Joe Greene

Defensive tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

1980

Harold Carmichael

Wide receiver

Philadelphia Eagles

1981

Lynn Swann

Wide receiver

Pittsburgh Steelers

1982

Joe Theismann

Quarterback

Washington

1983

Rolf Benirschke

Kicker

San Diego Chargers

1984

Marty Lyons

Defensive tackle

New York Jets

1985

Dwight Stephenson

Center

Miami Dolphins

1986

Reggie Williams

Linebacker

Cincinnati Bengals

1987

Dave Duerson

Defensive back

Chicago Bears

1988

Steve Largent

Wide receiver

Seattle Seahawks

1989

Warren Moon

Quarterback

Houston Oilers

1990

Mike Singletary

Linebacker

Chicago Bears

1991

Anthony Munoz

Offensive tackle

Cincinnati Bengals

1992

John Elway

Quarterback

Denver Broncos

1993

Derrick Thomas

Linebacker

Kansas City Chiefs

1994

Junior Seau

Linebacker

San Diego Chargers

1995

Boomer Esiason

Quarterback

New York Jets

1996

Darrell Green

Cornerback

Washington

1997

Troy Aikman

Quarterback

Dallas Cowboys

1998

Dan Marino

Quarterback

Miami Dolphins

1999

Cris Carter

Wide receiver

Minnesota Vikings

2000

Derrick Brooks and Jim Flanigan

Linebacker and defensive tackle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears

2001

Jerome Bettis

Running back

Pittsburgh Steelers

2002

Troy Vincent

Cornerback

Philadelphia Eagles

2003

Will Shields

Offensive guard

Kansas City Chiefs

2004

Warrick Dunn

Running back

Atlanta Falcons

2005

Peyton Manning

Quarterback

Indianapolis Colts

2006

Drew Brees and LaDainian Tomlinson

Quarterback and running back

New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers

2007

Jason Taylor

Defensive end

Miami Dolphins

2008

Kurt Warner

Quarterback

Arizona Cardinals

2009

Brian Waters

Offensive guard

Kansas City Chiefs

2010

Madieu Williams

Safety

Minnesota Vikings

2011

Matt Birk

Center

Baltimore Ravens

2012

Jason Witten

Tight end

Dallas Cowboys

2013

Charles Tillman

Cornerback

Chicago Bears

2014

Thomas Davis

Linebacker

Carolina Panthers

2015

Anquan Boldin

Wide receiver

San Francisco 49ers

2016

Larry Fitzgerald and Eli Manning

Wide receiver and quarterback

Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants

2017

J.J. Watt

Defensive end

Houston Texans

2018

Chris Long

Defensive end

Philadelphia Eagles

2019

Calais Campbell

Defensive end

Jacksonville Jaguars

2020

Russell Wilson

Quarterback

Seattle Seahawks

2021

Andrew Whitworth

Offensive tackle

Los Angeles Rams

2022

Dak Prescott

Quarterback

Dallas Cowboys

2023

Cameron Heyward

Defensive tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

When will this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year be announced?

Per the NFL, the winner will be announced during the league's annual awards show on Feb. 6.

