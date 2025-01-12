Lamar Jackson Brushes Off Back Injury Following Win vs. Steelers
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 16 of his 25 passing attempts on Saturday night for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 15 carries for 81 yards on the ground in Baltimore's 28-14 AFC wild-card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jackson, combined with the 186-yard, two-touchdown effort from running back Derrick Henry, sprung the Ravens into the divisional round of the playoffs in impressive fashion.
Jackson played the entire game as expected, but in the second quarter, it appeared that he might have hurt his back. The Ravens star sprinted off to his left and picked up a first down, but took a knee to the back after diving forward across the line to gain. He was slow to get up, but stayed in the game for Baltimore.
Jackson brushed off the injury after the game, but noted that he received treatment on his back throughout the game with a heat pad.
"I'm good. It really didn't affect me at all to be honest with you," Jackson said after the game. "Just a little nag, but I'm good. Nothing to worry about."
The Ravens will need to keep Jackson healthy and upright as they chase a Super Bowl title. Baltimore awaits its opponent in the AFC divisional round, which has yet to be determined.