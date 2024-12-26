Lamar Jackson Expresses Why Passing Michael Vick’s Rushing Record Is ‘Dope'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson etched his name at the top of the NFL record books during Wednesday's Christmas Day blowout win over the Houston Texans.
Jackson, who is in the NFL MVP conversation this season, officially surpassed Michael Vick's long-standing rushing record during the game. Jackson now holds the record for the most career rushing yards totaled by a quarterback. Jackson has one more yard than Vick now: 6,110 vs. 6,109.
The quarterback spoke about the record after the game, expressing how much it means to him to pass Vick, a quarterback who he admires.
"I'm grateful, man," Jackson said, via Around the NFL. "That's a record that's been there forever, for a long time. Michael Vick, one of my favorite players, it's just dope."
This wasn't the only career record Jackson hit during Wednesday's win, he also completed the fastest sprint of his career by reaching 21.25 miles per hour. He scored a 48-yard touchdown on that run.
We'll see if Jackson receives his third NFL MVP award and second consecutive at the end of this season—he's definitely putting up a good campaign for it. His teammate Derrick Henry agrees.