Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Bengals vs. Ravens on Thanksgiving Night in NFL Week 13)
Thanksgiving Day action will wrap up with an AFC North showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
The Ravens have taken over the top spot in the division after last week's win against the Jets, but the Steelers are still very much on their heels. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow is back for the Bengals, and if they're able to run the table to close out the season, they'll have a chance to sneak into the postseason.
Let's take a look at my top three plays for this AFC North matchup.
Bengals vs. Ravens Best Bets for Thanksgiving Day
- Bengals +7 (-110) vs. Ravens
- Lamar Jackson UNDER 26.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Ja'Marr Chase 8+ Receptions (-144)
Bengals +7 (-110) vs. Ravens
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Bengals on Thursday night:
The Ravens are on a five-game win streak, but wins against the Bears, Dolphins, Vikings, Browns, and Jets don't tell us a whole lot about how good this team is, especially given the fact that they failed to cover against both the Browns and Jets. Lamar Jackson hasn't been himself either. He hasn't had a completion percentage better than 58.6% over his last three games, hasn't reached 200 yards through the air, and has combined for just 71 rushing yards since coming back from injury.
Joe Burrow is expected to return for the Bengals, and while they won't have Tee Higgins, a fresh Ja'Marr Chase will be ready to go after his one-week suspension. I'm not going to tell you the Bengals win this game, but with it being over that magic number of seven, I'll take the points with Cincinnati in this AFC North showdown.
Lamar Jackson UNDER 26.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
I'm still convinced Lamar Jackson's injury is bothering him. He has combined for just 71 rushing yards in his four games since returning from that injury. That's bad news for the Ravens as Jackson's legs are what typically make this offense so dynamic. I'm going to continue to bank on that idea and bet the UNDER on his rushing yards total, with it being set at 26.5.
Ja'Marr Chase 8+ Receptions (-144)
Not only is Tee Higgins out this week, but Ja'Marr Chase is fresh after serving a suspension last week, and he has his quarterback back in the lineup for the first time since September. All of those signs point to Chase having a massive game from a production standpoint. Instead of betting on his receiving yards total, I'll bet on him to have eight or more receptions. Chase is averaging 7.9 receptions per game, so I don't think he'll have an issue hitting eight with Burrow back under center.
