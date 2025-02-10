Las Vegas Raiders Expected to Make a Run at Free Agent QB Sam Darnold
Soon-to-be free agent quarterback Sam Darnold had a renaissance season under center with the Minnesota Vikings, and while the end of the year didn't necessarily go the way that Darnold or the Vikings wanted—Darnold showed that he can play the quarterback position at a high-level.
Darnold is set to become a free agent this offseason, and it would be a bit of a surprise if he was back with the Vikings, especially after the franchise selected former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the first round last April.
If Darnold does move on from Minnesota, there is one team that certainly would like to speak with him in the AFC West: The Las Vegas Raiders.
"I think the Raiders are going to make a play for Sam Darnold," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday. "I think Sam Darnold is going to be a candidate to be the Raiders quarterback. We'll see whether Minnesota lets him go or not, but let's see if that works out with Sam Darnold ending up in Vegas."
In 17 games this season, Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. However, his final regular season game with the NFC North on the line did not go great, as he completed just 18 of his 41 passes for 166 yards. Darnold followed that up with another sub-par outing in the NFC wild-card game, where he completed 25-of-40 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown to one interception.
We'll see what the market looks like for Darnold this offseason, but if the Vikings let him go, he'll have some interest.