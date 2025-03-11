Leonard Floyd's Reported Contract Details With Atlanta Falcons After 49ers Release
After nine years in the NFL, linebacker Leonard Floyd is reportedly headed home.
Floyd has agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal comes mere hours after news broke suggesting the San Francisco 49ers planned to release him.
The 32-year-old is a Georgia native who played collegiately for Georgia from 2013 to '15. Despite this, Floyd has never played in the South, spending his career with the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and 49ers.
That appears set to change thanks to a Falcons team looking to bone up on defense.
Floyd has been a consistent contributor throughout his NFL career. He posted 18.5 sacks with the Bears, won a Super Bowl with the Rams, tied his seasonal career high in sacks with the Bills and added 8.5 sacks for San Francisco.