Lions' Aidan Hutchinson Seen Running for First Time Since Gruesome Leg Injury
Nearly four months after a severe leg injury ended his 2024–25 season early, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is running again.
In a video he posted to his own Instagram page, Hutchinson could be seen giving it his all inside the Lions' indoor practice facility.
"Gotta blast" he captioned the video. Here's a look:
While the clip is exciting, the caution with which he's moving certainly pours cold water on the theory that he would've been ready to play if Detroit had reached the Super Bowl.
"I'm on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl," the 24-year-old shared on a podcast with actor Taylor Lautner back in December. "And so I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility I'm like, 'You guys just gotta get there. I promise you I'm gonna be back.'"
It seems as if that was more of a motivational tactic for the Lions, who wound up losing to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.
Nonetheless, it looks like Hutchinson—who's notched 40 sacks thus far in his young professional career—is on track to make a full recovery before Detroit opens their 2025–26 season next fall.