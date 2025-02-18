SI

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson Seen Running for First Time Since Gruesome Leg Injury

Hutch is giving Detroit fans a reason to get excited this offseason.

Mike Kadlick

Hutchinson is giving Detroit fans a reason to be excited this offseason.
Hutchinson is giving Detroit fans a reason to be excited this offseason. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nearly four months after a severe leg injury ended his 2024–25 season early, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is running again.

In a video he posted to his own Instagram page, Hutchinson could be seen giving it his all inside the Lions' indoor practice facility.

"Gotta blast" he captioned the video. Here's a look:

While the clip is exciting, the caution with which he's moving certainly pours cold water on the theory that he would've been ready to play if Detroit had reached the Super Bowl.

"I'm on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl," the 24-year-old shared on a podcast with actor Taylor Lautner back in December. "And so I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility I'm like, 'You guys just gotta get there. I promise you I'm gonna be back.'"

It seems as if that was more of a motivational tactic for the Lions, who wound up losing to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

Nonetheless, it looks like Hutchinson—who's notched 40 sacks thus far in his young professional career—is on track to make a full recovery before Detroit opens their 2025–26 season next fall.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL