Aidan Hutchinson Makes Super Bowl Promise to Lions Amid Injury Rehab
Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's broken leg back in mid-October was just the beginning of a seemingly never-ending flurry of injuries that have struck the 12-2 Lions this season. In addition to losing three other key defensive players in their loss to the Bills last Sunday, running back David Montgomery—who leads Detroit in touchdowns this season—tore his MCL and will miss the remainder of the season.
The good news? Hutchinson confirmed some recent reporting from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that if Detroit can make it to the Super Bowl, he'll be able to return for the Big Game:
"I'm on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl," the 24-year-old shared on a podcast with actor Taylor Lautner. "And so I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility I'm like, 'You guys just gotta get there and I promise you I'm gonna be back.'"
Hutchinson's revelation comes on the heels of a fired-up Dan Campbell radio call on Tuesday morning where, with some NSFW language, he exuded plenty of confidence in his NFC-leading Lions.
Coming off just their second loss of the season, Detroit is back at it this Sunday as they head to Chicago to take on the 4-10 Bears.