Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis Take Bitter Rivalry to Social Media
The Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys 47-9 on Sunday. It was the first time that the Lions had beaten the Cowboys since 2013 with Dallas winning the previous six matchups. That explains why the Cowboys were confident coming into the game.
Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who had picked off Jared Goff in each of the last two games between the teams, told Kimberley Martin that the team had heard "all the naysayers," but a win over the Steelers had proven they were "a gritty team who can win in any condition." Lewis also said that "in no way can I believe that our team with the talent we have, that we can't compete and beat anyone."
That obviously did not work out for Lewis or the Cowboys, but Lewis still made an impression. He and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, got into it during the game. Then Lewis sent the Lions wide receiver a message on Instagram early Monday saying, "You a b---h." St. Brown shared a screengrab of his message on social media.
Lewis then commented on St. Brown sharing his message on X saying, "That was between me and him. He decided to show the world."
The thing is, Lewis and St. Brown have been publicly feuding for months. St. Brown called out Lewis on The Pivot over the summer saying that "he was talking crazy" and that if he had a chance to kill him when they played again, he would.
Even Lewis reportedly isn't aware of what he actually said, but admitted he would probably say it again. Whatever it was.
St. Brown is not the only person who Lewis has rubbed the wrong way. Just last week he annoyed Pittsburgh's George Pickens enough to have Pickens grab his facemask and throw him to the ground. Both players were fined.
This does not appear to be the ideal season for Lewis or anyone else on the Cowboys to do a lot of trash talking, but in Lewis's case, it probably doesn't matter. If Dallas wants another shot at Detroit this year, they'll have to do it in the playoffs.