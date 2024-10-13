Lions' Carlton Davis III Loses Helmet, Gets Kicked in Head by Teammate
The Detroit Lions were blowing out the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon when injuries hammered their roster. First, star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a terrible leg injury while taking down Dak Prescott. Shortly thereafter, top cornerback Carlton Davis III had to leave the field because he lost his helmet, then took a cleat to the head.
How did that happen? Here's the breakdown.
In the third quarter, Davis was in coverage on Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and attempted to make a tackle. As Ferguson rolled over him, Davis lost his helmet. The tight end's knee never touched the ground so he scrambled over Davis to gain more yards. Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez came flying in to clean things up and, as he tackled Ferguson, accidentally kicked Davis square in the head with no protection.
It looked quite painful.
Davis exited the game and entered concussion protocol, per Lions PR.
Davis was traded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Lions this offseason and his job entering 2024 was to be CB1 in Aaron Glenn's defense. He's done an alright job through the opening weeks of the season, recording 28 tackles and three passes defended so far.
The Lions were already without their top pass rusher. Now their top cornerback is banged up, too. A costly week in Dallas.