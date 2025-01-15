One Team Is Reportedly Gaining 'Momentum' on Ben Johnson Hire
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly gaining "a lot of momentum" on hiring Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as the team's next head coach, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Johnson is one of the hottest coaching candidates in the market this cycle, as he's received interest for just about every head coaching opening. Johnson received one of the last interviews in New England and reportedly gave a strong interview despite the thought around the league that Mike Vrabel was a shoo-in for the job. Vrabel, of course, did wind up getting hired by the Patriots. He has also been interviewed by the Bears and Jets in addition to the Raiders.
If a deal in Las Vegas gets done, Johnson would have his work cut out for him in one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs are in pursuit of their third consecutive Super Bowl title, the Los Angeles Chargers had a strong year one under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Denver Broncos made the playoffs in the first year of the Bo Nix era.
Johnson would replace Antonio Pierce, who was fired after the regular season ended. Johnson's first task as head coach will be finding a franchise quarterback, which has eluded the Raiders since Derek Carr departed for the New Orleans Saints.