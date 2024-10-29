Dan Campbell Jumping Around While Answering a Trade Question Meant Nothing
The Detroit Lions may be the best team in the NFL but they have one clear upgrade to make if they want to secure the franchise's first Super Bowl. With Aidan Hutchinson out for an indefinite period, adding an impact pass-rusher would go a long way. And rumors about who the Lions would target have been swirling since a few seconds Hutchinson went down with a catastrophic injury against Dallas.
The topic was once again on the table during Dan Campbell's media availability on Monday afternoon. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press asked if there was anything imminent on the trade front coming in the next 24 hours. Campbell said "could be," then when pressed on it, said "could be" while jumping up and down.
This, of course, sparked some widespread internet speculation that a trade was imminent, even those who are around Campbell a lot immediately knew he was doing a bit. Which he himself clarified during a radio hit on Tuesday morning.
"Dave asked me a question and I answered it," Campbell said. "Then he wouldn't take that answer, so I just jumped up and down with the same answer. That's literally all that was. You guys are wasting energy."
Of course, this explanation doesn't mean a trade can't happen today. Those discussions are completely independent of whatever blocking Campbell opts to do during his interviews. That's not quite as fun, but it's the reality of the situation.