Lions' Dan Campbell Supports Jameson Williams Amid Suspension, Police Investigation
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell offered words of support for wide receiver Jameson Williams while speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Williams is serving the final game of a two-game suspension stemming from the usage of performance-enhancing drugs in Week 9 and reportedly has a warrant request for his arrest on a concealed weapon charge currently being reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's office.
But Campbell, when asked if Williams truly realizes how much these off-field issues could jeopardize his career, said he believes the 23-year-old will learn from the experiences.
"I think he does,” Campbell said. "I think he’s become more and more aware of that over time, and I think he does. For me, I judge people for what’s in their heart. I know what this kid’s made of and he’s worth hanging with. He’s gonna learn from this, he’s gonna grow, he’ll be better for all this."
Campbell did also acknowledge that the Detroit Police Department's investigation into Williams "certainly doesn't look good."
Williams, the 12th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has endured a rocky start to his pro football career. After suffering a torn ACL in the 2021 National Championship game with Alabama, Williams missed the first 11 games of his rookie year amid his recovery.
Healthy and looking for a rebound year, Williams was suspended the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's gambling policy. Williams showed flashes of the speed and big-play ability that made him a first-round pick in 2022 in each of his first two seasons, but 2024 had been his most promising year to date, as he raced out of the gate with 10 receptions for 200 yards and a score in the first two games of the year.
Now, Williams could face another suspension for a potential violation of the league's personal conduct policy, depending on if the league decides to investigate the October 8 incident.
The Lions (6-1) take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 9.