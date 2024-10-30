SI

Lions' Dan Campbell Supports Jameson Williams Amid Suspension, Police Investigation

Williams has 17 catches for 361 yards for the Detroit offense.

Tim Capurso

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 20, 2024.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 20, 2024. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell offered words of support for wide receiver Jameson Williams while speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Williams is serving the final game of a two-game suspension stemming from the usage of performance-enhancing drugs in Week 9 and reportedly has a warrant request for his arrest on a concealed weapon charge currently being reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's office.

But Campbell, when asked if Williams truly realizes how much these off-field issues could jeopardize his career, said he believes the 23-year-old will learn from the experiences.

"I think he does,” Campbell said. "I think he’s become more and more aware of that over time, and I think he does. For me, I judge people for what’s in their heart. I know what this kid’s made of and he’s worth hanging with. He’s gonna learn from this, he’s gonna grow, he’ll be better for all this."

Campbell did also acknowledge that the Detroit Police Department's investigation into Williams "certainly doesn't look good."

Williams, the 12th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has endured a rocky start to his pro football career. After suffering a torn ACL in the 2021 National Championship game with Alabama, Williams missed the first 11 games of his rookie year amid his recovery.

Healthy and looking for a rebound year, Williams was suspended the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's gambling policy. Williams showed flashes of the speed and big-play ability that made him a first-round pick in 2022 in each of his first two seasons, but 2024 had been his most promising year to date, as he raced out of the gate with 10 receptions for 200 yards and a score in the first two games of the year.

Now, Williams could face another suspension for a potential violation of the league's personal conduct policy, depending on if the league decides to investigate the October 8 incident.

The Lions (6-1) take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 9.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL