Police Investigating Why Jameson Williams Avoided Arrest During Traffic Stop
Detroit's police department has undertaken an investigation into why Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was not arrested during a traffic stop on Oct. 8, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Ross Jones of WXYZ-TV in Detroit.
According to Jones's report, which cited police, Williams was nearly taken into custody when police found an unlicensed gun in his car.
Police said the discovery was made when Williams was pulled over for speeding; Williams's brother apparently also had a gun on the car, registered legally.
The wide receiver is said to have responded to these events by telling his would-be arresting officers that he played for the Lions three times. At that point, a supervisor was summoned, as (per Jones) "a precaution to make sure that policy is followed in cases that could create media coverage."
However, "the sergeant was a Lions fan and immediately recognizes Williams' name. Body camera footage also showed that the sergeant’s cellphone wallpaper was the Lions logo."
The department's review of the events led them to request a warrant for Williams's arrest.
Williams is currently serving a two-game suspension for violating NFL policy surrounding performance-enhancing substances, and in 2023 served a four-game ban related to gambling.