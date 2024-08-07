Lions, Giants Owe Hefty Fine After Multiple Brawls During Joint Practices
Not one, but two major fights broke out during the New York Giants–Detroit Lions joint practices this week, and now the NFL has fined both organizations for their actions.
Each team will owe $200,000, according to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. This decision comes after the league told teams in July that fighting in practice was not tolerated.
This is the first reported fine from joint practice scuffles this season.
The first brawl occurred on Monday when Lions receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams got into it with the Giants' secondary. There were other small scuffles that happened throughout Monday and Tuesday's joint practices.
The fight that caught the most traction, though, happened on Tuesday when Giants rookie Malik Nabers and Lions cornerback Kerby Joseph started something after Nabers seemed to accidentally run into Joseph. From there, more of their teammates got involved.