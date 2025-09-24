Lions Star Lineman Made Statistical History With Dominant Performance vs. Ravens
The Lions picked up a well-earned 38–30 victory over the Ravens on Monday night, reminding the NFL once again that they're a serious contender in the NFC.
It was an especially good night for the Lions' offense, which was buoyed by a career night from running back David Montgomery, who rushed 12 times for 151 yards and two scores.
It goes without saying that it was a good night for Detroit's offensive line as well, and a historic one for right tackle Penei Sewell. The fifth-year tackle set a Pro Football Focus record with the highest single-game grade by a lineman in the history of the tracking site. He also recorded the highest-single game PFF run-blocking grade of any player with 10 or more run blocking snaps in a game.
Sewell notched a 99.3 PFF run-blocking grade in his 37 rushing snaps. His run-blocking grade broke an 18-year-old record set by former Vikings fullback Tony Richardson, who earned a 99.1 run-blocking grade in Week 13 of 2007.
Sewell played outstanding football on Monday night, and the Lions certainly hope that continues as the offense continues to find its rhythm.