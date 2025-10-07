SI

Lions Star CB Terrion Arnold Receives Promising Second Opinion on Injured Shoulder

Arnold could make his return to the lineup sooner rather than later.

Mike McDaniel

Lions star cornerback Terrion Arnold received a promising second opinion on his injured shoulder.
Lions star cornerback Terrion Arnold received a promising second opinion on his injured shoulder. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lions star cornerback Terrion Arnold received a promising second opinion on his shoulder on Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The second opinion on Arnold's shoulder revealed that the injury is not as bad as initially thought, and that he could return to the field sooner than expected, and perhaps even this month.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that Arnold would be "out for a long time" due to the injury suffered in Sunday's win against the Bengals. Several outlets reported that Arnold was expected to miss the rest of the season following the initial imaging.

Now it sounds like Arnold will be back sooner rather than later, which is great news for the Lions defense. The second-year pro has started all five games for Detroit this season, recording 22 combined tackles and four passes defended.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL