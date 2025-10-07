Lions Star CB Terrion Arnold Receives Promising Second Opinion on Injured Shoulder
Lions star cornerback Terrion Arnold received a promising second opinion on his shoulder on Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The second opinion on Arnold's shoulder revealed that the injury is not as bad as initially thought, and that he could return to the field sooner than expected, and perhaps even this month.
Detroit head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that Arnold would be "out for a long time" due to the injury suffered in Sunday's win against the Bengals. Several outlets reported that Arnold was expected to miss the rest of the season following the initial imaging.
Now it sounds like Arnold will be back sooner rather than later, which is great news for the Lions defense. The second-year pro has started all five games for Detroit this season, recording 22 combined tackles and four passes defended.