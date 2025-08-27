Lions Updated WR Depth Chart After Trading Away Tim Patrick
The Lions cut down their roster to the required 53 players on Tuesday and on Wednesday they altered the wide receiver room by trading Tim Patrick to the Jaguars for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The veteran Patrick appeared in 16 games for Detroit in 2024 and caught 33 passes for 394 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He was a useful depth piece but the Lions clearly feel there are better options on the roster as it stands.
With a week and a half to go before the regular season kicks off it seems the wide receiver depth chart is just about set in Detroit. Here's what the Lions' updated depth chart looks like after the Patrick trade as opening kickoff against the Packers nears.
Lions Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading Away Tim Patrick
WR
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
Isaac TeSlaa
Kalif Raymond
Dominic Lovett
As you can see the depth is a bit thin after the Patrick trade. St. Brown and Williams are established players, and Raymond has proven himself useful in multiple capacities over his years under Dan Campbell. But TeSlaa and Lovett are both rookies who have yet to play a down of meaningful NFL football. It would not be surprising to see the Lions add another name, whether it's from outside the building or bringing back a player who was cut at the deadline, who brings more experience to the position group.
All in all though Detroit is in great shape. St. Brown is a perennial All-Pro and Williams seems set for a breakout season. There's serious hype around TeSlaa. And this depth chart doesn't take into account the role star running back Jahmyr Gibbs will play in the passing game.
An exciting season awaits for the Lions.