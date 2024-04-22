2024 Detroit Lions Draft Primer
The NFL Draft has arrived in the Motor City, and the Detroit Lions are looking to fortify their promising roster once again. General manager Brad Holmes has consistently been able to find top-tier talent in every draft he has orchestrated. What separates great organizations from mediocrity is unearthing mid-round gems on a yearly basis – which is no easy task.
Now, a team with Super Bowl aspirations, Holmes will continue to work his magic to see if he can keep the Lions on a trajectory to the top of the NFL. This year, the Lions' front office won’t be working with a surplus of draft capital, but that shouldn’t be a concern, given their recent draft history under the current regime. With fewer holes on the roster, the Lions can go into the draft ready to take advantage of any prospect who unexpectedly slips down the board.
2023 Lions record: 12-5 (first place in NFC North)
Key additions
DT DJ Reader, CB Carlton Davis, OG Kevin Zeitler, EDGE Marcus Davenport, EDGE Mathieu Betts, CB Amik Robertson
Key losses
OG Jonah Jackson, WR Josh Reynolds, CB Cam Sutton (released), DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, EDGE Romeo Okwara (retired), EDGE Charles Harris (unsigned), CB Jerry Jacobs (unsigned), QB Teddy Bridgewater (retired), OT Matt Nelson, FB Jason Cabinda (unsigned), S Tracy Walker (released), DT Benito Jones, LB Anthony Pittman, CB Chase Lucas, DB Will Harris (unsigned), DL Tyson Alualu (unsigned)
2024 draft picks
Round 1: No. 29
Round 2: No. 61
Round 3: No. 73 (from MIN)
Round 5: No. 164
Round 6: No. 201 (from TB)
Round 6: No. 205
Round 7: No. 249
Team needs
As previously mentioned, the Lions don’t necessarily have any glaring holes in terms of starters, but there are plenty of positions that could use some extra depth or long-term solutions.
Cornerback: The Lions' outside cornerbacks room will look quite different this upcoming season. Both 2023 starters, Sutton and Jacobs, will not return for their individual reasons, which leaves newcomers, Davis and Robertson, penciled in as the incumbents. In the slot, second-year sensation Brian Branch will likely remain the team’s top option – unless head coach Dan Campbell’s vision of Branch playing more safety truly comes to fruition. Also, as an important note, Emmanuel Moseley, coming off consecutive ACL tears, should be able to contribute at some point. No matter the case, cornerback remains one of the Lions' biggest positions of need, and could use an injection of youth.
Defensive line: Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn utilizes a heavy rotation along the defensive front. He also deploys linebackers on the edge and will move defensive ends inside on obvious passing downs. Yes, a true pass rusher on the edge would be most advantageous, but a true threat getting to the quarterback from any spot would be greatly beneficial. Outside of star Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions often have to rely on blitzes and creativity to generate sacks. The best defenses can get pressure by rushing four and dropping eight defenders into coverage. Not to mention, pressure helps the secondary immensely as well.
Wide Receiver: After the departure of the usually dependable Josh Reynolds, that leaves speedster Jameson Williams in line for a starting role. Williams obviously has the talent, yet there can never be enough weapons in an offensive-driven league. Three-wideout sets are essentially the base formation now in the NFL. Tight end Sam LaPorta and the backs coming out of the backfield could help offset the lack of receiver depth as well. Still, with the amount of talent at the position in the mid-rounds, the Lions should be able to find a serviceable option with upside even if they pass on a receiving target early.
Safety: Kerby Joseph and the emerging Ifeatu Melifonwu man the two starting spots. If you include Branch in the rotation, it’s a nice young trio. However, Melifonwu has battled injuries his entire career and the depth is lacking. Unfortunately, it’s not exactly a loaded safety class for well-rounded talent. It might make more sense to target one of the many free-agent veterans on the open market. If the value is right in the draft, they should still be interested, though.
Offensive line: Looking at the starting five, the offensive front looks set. Combing through the reserve options, the O-line gets thin quick. They don’t have a reliable swing tackle or a proven interior backup option. Long term, their starting unit is also on the older side. Add in the fact that left tackle Taylor Decker is going into a contract year, offensive line is definitely a need for the future. As of now, this team is predicated on controlling the line of scrimmage and that philosophy should not change.
Top targets
The Lions are in an unusual position this upcoming draft. With their first selection not coming until pick No. 29, narrowing down potential first-round prospects can be more difficult than in years past.
Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
The Lions have met with Newton at both the combine and for a private visit. Newton is a compact gap-shooter who excels against the run and rushing the passer. He has powerful hands and would provide the Lions with a disruptive presence that we only see from Alim McNeill on occasion. With McNeill on the last year of his rookie contract, Newton could also offer some insurance if the two sides can’t come to an agreement on an extension.
Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon
Powers-Johnson has the mauler mentality, size, and versatility the Lions’ brass seems to covet upfront. As the 2023 Rimington Trophy (nation's top center) winner and First-team Associated Press All-American, Powers-Johnson could continue Holmes’ theme of drafting good football players over maybe more physically gifted projects. Recently turning 21 years old, the 328-pounder has plenty of upside with good tape for consideration at pick No. 29 if still available.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Another prospect who came to Allen Park for a top-30 visit, Kool-Aid is more than just a great first name. Largely regarded as the top corner going into the 2023 season, his ball production was nearly cut in half and his luster faded a bit. Despite not getting his hands on as many passes, quarterbacks also rarely targeted him and he still wound up as a First-team All-American. McKinstry might not have the elite-level athleticism for the position, but he is a silky smooth mover with a high football IQ and length for the outside.
Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
Being a Detroit native, Robinson is a local favorite. His character and leadership qualities will likely entice Holmes and Campbell as well. Given the fact that Robinson was invited to the NFL Draft green room, it’s a good sign that the NFL may be higher on Robinson’s ability than perhaps I am personally. As a 285-pound edge rusher, the Lions have a “big defensive end” role in their scheme for Robinson’s skill set. In saying that, Robinson tested more as a below-average athlete on the edge and even in the average range when compared to bigger defensive tackles. I would consider Penn State’s Chop Robinson or Western Michigan’s Marshawn Kneeland over the Missouri product, but I’m not ruling out the intangibles and versatility of Darius as a potential match for what the Lions would prefer.
Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
A bit of a dark horse and not as flashy as some other wideouts, McConkey does everything well. The almost 6-foot team captain understands the nuance of the position, easily creates separation, can line up outside and in the slot and is highly athletic. Maybe there are some limitations with his frame, but there are plenty of great receivers who overcome ordinary measurables by doing all the little things right -- like Amon-Ra St. Brown.
McConkey just seems like the type of receiver that quarterback Jared Goff would favor, due to his reliability and ability to find ways to get open.
When is the 2024 NFL Draft?
Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET.
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET.
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at noon ET.
Draft coverage
NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes will provide television coverage.