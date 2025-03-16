Levi Onwuzurike: I Should Have a Lot of Sacks
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike wants to be part of the solution to help the team produce more sacks and more quarterback pressures.
The former 2021 second-round pick recorded 45 pressures in 2024 (2nd on Lions). His 12.5% pass-rush win rate indicates a player that has the capability of winning one-on-one battles and can be disruptive to opposing quarterbacks.
"I think now is the time to start really looking at sacks,” Onwuzurike expressed to reporters. “Getting them. I had a lot of pressures, that means I should have a lot of sacks. I’ve just got to put it all together. It’s really just about making the play once you get there.”
Detroit's defense is seeking to improve at every position and one of the top areas of need is the EDGE rusher who will play opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.
Onwuzurike's versatility will give new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard options to mix and match with other young and developing defenders, including Mekhi Wingo.
“It's different ways. It starts with your personnel, obviously. Everybody's alluding to that game, and (Eagles GM) Howie Roseman, tip our hats off to him. He's done a great job with building that roster. But it's about the players," Sheppard said, when asked about his pass-rush philosophy. "A lot of people get caught up in what scheme are you going to run? What type of guru stuff are you going to draw up? And I think that's where you can make a mistake. It's about the players first."
Detroit brought back Marcus Davenport, but parted ways with veteran Za'Darius Smith. It is expected that in a deep class for defensive ends, general manager Brad Holmes could target one or more talented prospects who have the ability to sack the quarterback and stuff the run.
"Seeing the roster that Brad puts in place, again, full trust, I'm excited. I can't wait till we get through this free agency and draft process because I know I'm gonna have more than capable guys to work with. And then seeing what they do well. That's one thing A.G. has taught me over the years. You have to adapt and conform to the players.”