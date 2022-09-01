2022 Lions Game-by-Game Prediction

With the 53-man roster finalized, the Detroit Lions are gearing up for the start of the regular season.

This offseason has shed some light on the organization, as it was featured on the hit HBO show, "Hard Knocks". Because of this, Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become a favorite amongst a national audience.

With that added attention, the question is whether or not the Lions can take the momentum generated among the fanbase and deliver a product that will keep it engaged.

The roster has plenty of talented pieces at skill positions, but the defensive interior lacks experience and the linebacker position lacks clarity.

It remains to be seen how general manager Brad Holmes’ second squad performs on the field. With the 53-man ensemble announced, however, here’s an updated game-by-game prediction of the Lions’ 2022 season, ahead of the season opener on Sept. 11.

Week 1 -- Sunday, Sept. 11, vs. Eagles (H)

The Eagles had a solid offseason, headlined by the draft-day addition of wide receiver A.J. Brown. Devonta Smith, who won the Heisman at Alabama during the 2020-21 season, returns for his second season to give quarterback Jalen Hurts another solid weapon.

Detroit’s secondary will be tested in this game, as Brown is a big physical target while Smith is a burner. While the offense may be able to hang around, Hurts will pick apart a young Lions secondary that didn’t look promising in the preseason.

The Eagles also return promising running back Miles Sanders, who led the punishing ground attack against Detroit in a blowout last season. (Score: 31-17 loss, 0-1)

Week 2 -- Sunday, Sept. 18, vs. Commanders (H)

Carson Wentz is Washington’s new quarterback, and Terry McLaurin provides a solid presence as his top target. That said, the Commanders are lacking in proven talent and may be a year or two away from getting into the conversation of contention.

With defensive end Chase Young on the PUP list and unable to play in this game, Lions quarterback Jared Goff won’t be bothered by one of the league’s top young pass rushers.

Goff, D’Andre Swift and the offense will roll in this game, as the defense shows out to cement the victory. (Score: 30-13 win, 1-1)

Week 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 25, at Vikings (A)

Detroit and Minnesota played two games down to the wire during the 2021 season, with each team taking the game played at its respective home field. In the long term lens, though, the Vikings are 7-2 against Detroit with Kirk Cousins at the helm.

Minnesota is viewed as a dark-horse candidate to win the division, which is understandable given the likes of Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. Early in the season, Detroit will have a hard time stopping this attack. (Score: 35-16 loss, 1-2)

Week 4 -- Sunday, Oct. 2, vs. Seahawks (H)

Seattle has embraced its rebuild, trotting out Geno Smith as its starting quarterback in the season opener. D.K. Metcalf gives him a top-tier target, but the team lacks stars elsewhere.

Detroit has an opportunity to pounce on a team with its eyes toward the future. After the Lions were blown out in Seattle last year, they get a bit of revenge in 2022. (Score: 31-10 win, 2-2)

Week 5 -- Sunday, Oct. 9, at Patriots (A)

Vibes out of New England’s training camp were not great, as reports surfaced of second-year quarterback Mac Jones struggling while working with former Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

New England has the upper hand from a coaching perspective, which could play a big difference. Bill Belichick will have a good game plan ready for Detroit, which will stifle Goff and company. (Score: 27-17 loss, 2-3)

Week 6 -- BYE

Week 7 -- Sunday, Oct. 23, at Cowboys (A)

The Cowboys are one of the most talented teams in the league but have yet to put it together. Coming off a bye, this game seems like one where Campbell will go all out to try to win it.

While Dallas has the upper hand in talent, Detroit’s grit will make this game interesting. The efforts won’t be enough after a late Dak Prescott touchdown toss, but the Lions will raise eyebrows throughout the league with their effort. (Score: 27-23 loss, 2-4)

Week 8 -- Sunday, Oct. 30, vs. Dolphins (H)

If Tua Tagovailoa can put it together, the Dolphins’ offense could be humming dangerously by the time they roll into Motown. This would be a problem for the Lions’ Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah, who have struggled to keep up with faster receivers.

While nothing is guaranteed, it can be expected that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will cause problems for the Lions regardless of how Tagovailoa performs. Yet, two-safety schemes are proven to be successful against teams who want to push the ball vertically.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn schemes a gem and holds the offense in check, but Detroit’s offense can’t make enough plays to steal the win. (Score: 16-13 loss, 2-5)

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 9 -- Sunday, Nov. 6, vs. Packers (H)

Aaron Rodgers is still quarterbacking the Packers, so fans have to deal with all the agony of past defeats when he comes to town this season. His wide receiver corps is lacking, with Davante Adams traded to Las Vegas in the offseason.

Versatile running backs have given Detroit fits, so Aaron Jones is the X-factor in this matchup. As Rodgers has done so many times before, he makes all the right moves in crunch time to stave off the Lions’ upset bid. (Score: 27-24 loss, 2-6)

Week 10 -- Sunday, Nov. 13, at Bears (A)

Chicago recently made six waiver claims to boost the talent on their roster, a sign of how badly it needed to be improved. At this stage of the season, the Bears should have an idea about what it has in Justin Fields.

Fields’ mobility could cause problems, but Detroit’s pass rush will have seen plenty of mobile signal callers by this point. Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown connect for a pair of scores and Detroit mercifully ends its four-game losing skid. (Score: 27-14 win, 3-6)

Week 11 -- Sunday, Nov. 20, at Giants (A)

New York is another team with its eye on the future after passing on quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option. However, running back Saquon Barkley is still a threat.

Detroit’s defense answers the bell in this showdown at the Meadowlands, and Goff quiets critics with an excellent performance. This win is key leading into Thanksgiving. (Score: 24-13 win, 4-6)

Week 12 -- Thursday, Nov. 24, vs. Bills (H)

What better way to spend Thanksgiving than by hosting a Super Bowl contender? Assuming everyone remains healthy, a top team will try to crash Detroit’s party.

Campbell will have his squad ready to play, and the team will strike early as he empties his bag of tricks. Buffalo is just too talented, however, and the Lions fall short in a shootout. (Score: 42-31 loss, 4-7)

Week 13 -- Sunday, Dec. 4, vs. Jaguars (H)

Where Jacksonville will be at this stage of the season depends on the development of Trevor Lawrence. Once the top pick in the 2021 draft, the highly touted prospect struggled in his rookie year.

If the Clemson product has found his stride, the Jaguars could be a dangerous team late in the year. This will be a good matchup, but this will be another game where Glenn shines.

The defense executes its scheme, and Goff makes just enough plays to propel the Lions one step closer to .500. (Score: 23-20 win, 5-7)

Week 14 -- Sunday, Dec. 11, vs. Vikings (H)

In the second go-around between these two teams, Detroit will be ready. It will have clarity at cornerback and how to best defend the likes of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Detroit will take this game down to the wire. Goff tosses a late-game touchdown, and Campbell exorcises his late-game demons that haunted him in his first game against the Vikings in 2021. The Lions stop the Vikings on fourth-and-long around midfield to clinch the win. (Score: 24-20 win, 6-7)

Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 18, at Jets (A)

After a big win over the Vikings, this game could be a trap game. The Jets have a talented young signal-caller in Zach Wilson and some talented pieces around him.

One game away from .500, the Lions have a history of struggling to get over the hump late in the year. Campbell has preached that his team has embraced the ‘Same Old Lions’ mantra, however, and as a result, Detroit snags a third straight close win. (Score: 30-27 win, 7-7)

Week 16 -- Saturday, Dec. 24, at Panthers (A)

A second straight road game on short rest brings trouble for the suddenly streaking Lions. When healthy, Christian McCaffrey is one of the league’s top playmakers.

In this case, McCaffrey runs rampant on the Lions while making plays on passes from Baker Mayfield. Detroit’s defensive momentum runs out, and it suffers a crucial defeat. (Score: 28-20 loss, 7-8)

Week 17 -- Sunday, Jan. 1, vs. Bears (H)

Fields will have his ‘A’ game, but so will Detroit rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson. The Michigan native will play his best ball at the end of the season, as he adapts to the professional level throughout the year.

With Hutchinson leading the way and keeping Fields in check, the offense cruises to a sweep of a division rival. (Score: 35-13 win, 8-8)

Week 18 -- Sunday, Jan. 8, at Packers (A)

If Green Bay has opened a big lead on the division, this matchup could look a lot like it did last season when Detroit stole a win in the finale.

Yet, playing at Lambeau Field has always been a tough task for Detroit. Goff struggles in what could turn out to be his final game as the Lions’ starter, and eyes turn toward 2023, as Detroit falters late in the game. (Score: 27-19 loss, 8-9)