2022 NFC North QB Rankings

It's time to rank the NFC North's starting signal-callers.

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers is still the class of the division and perhaps the class of the entire NFL at the position. However, how do the rest of the quarterbacks in the division stack up?

Let's dive into now SI All Lions' rankings of the four starting passers in the NFC North.

4.) Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Fields is the clear-cut worst quarterback in the division heading into the 2022 season.

The second-year pro played in 12 games (10 starts) last season, and threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (seven). He also went 2-8 in those starts, and completed just 58.9 percent of his passes.

The Ohio State product also added 420 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

It was far from a productive campaign for the dual-threat QB, as best exemplified by his league-worst QBR of 26.4.

If Chicago aims on improving upon its 6-11 finish to the 2021 season, it will need Fields to take a major step forward in his sophomore campaign as an NFL passer.

3.) Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Goff had a rough first season in the Motor City.

He suited up for less than 15 games, recorded an under .500 win-loss record (3-10-1), plus threw for less than 20 touchdowns (19) and under 3,800 yards for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2016.

To add insult to injury, he threw for just eight touchdowns, to go along with six interceptions, in his first nine games as Detroit's starting signal-caller.

Now, the former L.A. Rams passer did pick things up in his last five games of the 2021 season. During the aforementioned stretch, the 2016 No. 1 overall pick threw for 11 TDs and just two interceptions, to go along with 1,136 yards.

Despite his positive efforts to end the season, Goff still managed to produce a QBR of only 39.5, the eighth-worst QBR in the league during the '21 campaign.

In order for the Lions to become a more competitive team this upcoming season, they will need the veteran passer to be much more productive on a consistent basis.

2.) Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Cousins gets the nod over Goff as the No. 2 QB in the division. I know you Lions fans would've loved for me to put the Detroit starter in this spot here, but I couldn't do it after his subpar debut season with the team.

Let's turn our attention now to the often-criticized starting signal-caller of the Vikings.

He's the second-longest-tenured passer in the division, behind only the Packers' Aaron Rodgers.

He just finished his fourth season in Minnesota, throwing for 33 TDs, only seven interceptions and 4,221 yards in 16 games. The Michigan State product also posted a 52.3 QBR, the 15th-best mark in the NFL a year ago.

He's clearly not an elite QB like Rodgers. But, in my opinion, he's the next best thing in the NFC North.

1.) Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

There is no one but Rodgers to place atop these NFC North QB rankings.

The longtime Packers signal-caller is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he won his second straight MVP. He finished the year with 37 passing touchdowns, just four interceptions and 4,115 passing yards.

The 38-year-old also led Green Bay to both its third straight 13-win season and division championship, while recording a league-best QBR of 69.1.

The California native is well on his way to induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his playing career ends, and even at nearly 40 years old, he remains the best quarterback in the only division he's ever known, the NFC North.