2022 Stat Prediction for Jared Goff

SI All Lions provides its prediction for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's stat line in 2022.

Jared Goff's grace period with the Detroit Lions and their fans is over.

Goff, who was acquired by the Lions as part of the Matthew Stafford blockbuster trade with the L.A. Rams last offseason, didn't exactly light the world on fire in his first season in the Motor City, either.

In fact, the 27-year-old signal-caller finished the 2021 campaign with just 19 passing touchdowns and 3,245 yards, both single-season lows for Goff during a season in which he suited up for at least 14 games. The former Rams quarterback played in exactly 14 games a season ago, and also recorded a QBR of only 39.5, ranking 24th among 31 qualified passers.

And, he didn't win over many fans during his first 10 games in a Detroit uniform. During that span, he threw for just 10 touchdowns, to go along with six interceptions and five fumbles lost.

Goff did manage to produce a strong finish to the year, though. In his final four games, he threw for nine touchdowns and 965 yards, to go along with only two interceptions.

Now, the hope is that he can carry that positive momentum into the 2022 campaign.

Despite an inconsistent season from Goff in 2021, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and the team's front-office brass decided not to add a quarterback this offseason, showcasing their confidence in the seventh-year pro.

"Jared played good football for us late in the year, so we have a lot of optimism about Jared going forward. So, we have a quarterback," Holmes told reporters during the annual league meeting in late March. "If you’re asking, like, why did we not kind of hop into that world (of going after a quarterback this offseason), we’re happy with where Jared’s at right now. We’re looking forward to him having a productive year for us."

Goff has the organization's backing, and now he has to go out and prove that it's warranted.

I believe that he's due for at least a semi-bounceback campaign, due in part to the additions of DJ Chark and Jameson Williams to the receivers room this offseason.

So, I'm willing to predict that Goff throws for 24 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and 3,806 yards during the upcoming season.