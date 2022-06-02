Skip to main content

2022 Stat Prediction for Jared Goff

SI All Lions provides its prediction for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's stat line in 2022.

Jared Goff's grace period with the Detroit Lions and their fans is over.

Goff, who was acquired by the Lions as part of the Matthew Stafford blockbuster trade with the L.A. Rams last offseason, didn't exactly light the world on fire in his first season in the Motor City, either. 

In fact, the 27-year-old signal-caller finished the 2021 campaign with just 19 passing touchdowns and 3,245 yards, both single-season lows for Goff during a season in which he suited up for at least 14 games. The former Rams quarterback played in exactly 14 games a season ago, and also recorded a QBR of only 39.5, ranking 24th among 31 qualified passers. 

And, he didn't win over many fans during his first 10 games in a Detroit uniform. During that span, he threw for just 10 touchdowns, to go along with six interceptions and five fumbles lost. 

Goff did manage to produce a strong finish to the year, though. In his final four games, he threw for nine touchdowns and 965 yards, to go along with only two interceptions.

Now, the hope is that he can carry that positive momentum into the 2022 campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_18360888_168388382_lowres

3 Things Josh Reynolds Can Improve Upon in 2022

Read more on the three areas Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds can improve in headed into the 2022 season.

2 hours ago
aidan5

Lions Fans React to Aidan Hutchinson Workout Photo

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is excited about just how strong Aidan Hutchinson can become.

21 hours ago
okudah5

3 Lions Who Will Exceed Expectations in 2022

Read more on the three Detroit Lions players who will exceed expectations in 2022.

23 hours ago
USATSI_18360873_168388382_lowres

Despite an inconsistent season from Goff in 2021, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and the team's front-office brass decided not to add a quarterback this offseason, showcasing their confidence in the seventh-year pro.

"Jared played good football for us late in the year, so we have a lot of optimism about Jared going forward. So, we have a quarterback," Holmes told reporters during the annual league meeting in late March. "If you’re asking, like, why did we not kind of hop into that world (of going after a quarterback this offseason), we’re happy with where Jared’s at right now. We’re looking forward to him having a productive year for us."

Goff has the organization's backing, and now he has to go out and prove that it's warranted.

I believe that he's due for at least a semi-bounceback campaign, due in part to the additions of DJ Chark and Jameson Williams to the receivers room this offseason.

So, I'm willing to predict that Goff throws for 24 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and 3,806 yards during the upcoming season.

USATSI_18360888_168388382_lowres
News

3 Things Josh Reynolds Can Improve Upon in 2022

By Daniel Kelly2 hours ago
aidan5
News

Lions Fans React to Aidan Hutchinson Workout Photo

By John Maakaron21 hours ago
okudah5
News

3 Lions Who Will Exceed Expectations in 2022

By Christian Booher23 hours ago
swift5
News

Is Jamaal Williams Holding Back D'Andre Swift?

By John MaakaronJun 1, 2022
ifeatu5
News

Ifeatu Melifonwu Reacts to Playing Safety

By Vito ChircoJun 1, 2022
john5
News

What the Detroit Lions Are Getting in DL John Cominsky

By Daniel KellyJun 1, 2022
goff5
News

Did Dan Orlovsky Disrespect Jared Goff?

By John MaakaronMay 31, 2022
goff5
News

What to Expect from Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson

By John MaakaronMay 31, 2022