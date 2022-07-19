3 Goals for Aidan Hutchinson at Training Camp

Aidan Hutchinson has a chance to put together a prolific rookie campaign for the Detroit Lions. And, he has a chance to start making his mark during training camp, which kicks off for the Lions next Wednesday (July 27).

Let's take a look now at three goals Hutchinson should set out to accomplish before the regular season commences for Detroit.

Continue to bond with and impress Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn

It's no secret that Campbell and Glenn already think highly of the guy that the Lions made the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft. So, now it must be a priority for Hutchinson to further strengthen the bond that he's already developed with his new head coach and defensive coordinator.

"I think he’s been all business,” Campbell said about the rookie during mandatory minicamp. “What’s great about him is he’s quietly getting better right in front of us. He doesn’t say anything, he listens. He’s like a sponge in there. He absorbs the information."

It's easy to see that Hutchinson is a Campbell-type player, with the high-end motor and high-level football IQ he possesses.

“He watches how things are done and the way coaches want them done, and then he’s got a motor and he goes,” Campbell added. “He just learns and gets better every day. You just see it. I love that about him, every day there’s growth.”

Continue to showcase his pass-rushing prowess

It's why Hutchinson was drafted so highly, so it's vital that he continues to display his pass-rushing prowess throughout training camp. He'll be tested going up against Detroit's formidable offensive line, and it'll also be interesting to see what the potentially generational pass rusher does in preseason play.

He's definitely got a chance to leave his mark on the organization early on, and he could do so immediately through strong performances in practices and exhibition contests leading into the regular season.

With his strong motor and work ethic, I think it's fair to predict that Hutchinson will record multiple sacks throughout preseason play and validate why it was worth it for the Lions to take him at No. 2 overall.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

Solidify his status as the leader of the Lions' rookie class

Hutchinson led by example during his time at Michigan, and now has a chance to do the same thing as a member of the Lions.

The Wolverines product, as the No. 2 overall pick and the first of two first-round selections made by Detroit in the 2022 draft, enters the '22 campaign as the de facto leader of the team's rookie class.

It's something he can further solidify during his time in training camp, especially with fellow Lions 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams likely being unavailable for most, if not all, of the preseason. Hutchinson also has a chance to help fellow EDGE rusher Josh Paschal, Detroit's second-round selection in this year's draft, get ready for his first season in the pros.

It's why I believe the Michigan native will blossom into an even stronger leader, both on and off the field, as training camp progresses.